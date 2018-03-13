Syria: 3RP Regional Quarterly Dashboard - December 2017: Education

At the end of December, over 1.06 million Syrian children across the region are enrolled in formal education in schools located in camps and host communities. Additionally, over 287,000 Syrian children are enrolled in non-formal education. Some highlights of the Education Sector across the region in December include:

In Jordan, the education reached over 259,000 individuals in 2017. In Egypt, a total of 95 refugee students benefited from Tertiary Education Scholarships under DAFI initiative provided by the German Federal Government in December, bringing the number of Syrian refugees enrolled in the program to 271. In Turkey, 140,402 teachers and education personnel received training throughout 2017.

In Lebanon, over 427,000 children and youth enrolled in public formal education had their education-related costs partially or fully subsidised. While enrolment has increased, completion remained a challenge with just 12 per cent of adolescents aged 17-19 reporting having completed grade nine. In Iraq, 46,335 children between5-17 years are enrolled in formal general education. However, there is a need for improvement of information sharing on school registration, while financial constraints at family level to cover transportation, uniforms, books, and stationaries are negatively impacting access to education. Lack of access to education for children with disabilities also remains a challenge as well as a lack of essential documents for some of the youth and adolescents who wish to pursue higher education.