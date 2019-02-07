Syria: 2018 Shelter Year-End Report

In 2018, the Shelter Sector partners implemented a total of 189 shelter projects that benefitted over 500,000 individuals. The shelter interventions targeted displaced populations with emergency shelter interventions whereas returnees and stayees were targeted with durable shelter interventions.

Emergency Shelter Support

As populations continue to be uprooted from their homes, the need to provide them with safe and decent accommodation in a dignified manner remains a major undertaking. In 2018, more than 4.3 million people were estimated to be in need of shelter support.

Shelter Sector partners have continued to collectively provide need-based shelter assistance ranging from the provision of emergency shelter to durable shelter supports. Emergency shelter supports as part of the sector life-saving shelter assistance, consist of shelter kit distribution, rehabilitation/upgrading of emergency shelter spaces in public collective shelters and unfinished buildings and shelter and infrastructure supports in camps and spontaneous settlements.

Shelter Kits Distribution: The largest number of beneficiaries in 2018 were reached through shelter kits distribution and installation. A total of 91,127 individuals have benefitted from shelter kits distribution and installation that also includes winter shelter support (i.e. provision of expansion foam and extra heavy-duty plastic sheets). Emergency shelter kits commonly consist of light closure materials that are designed to provide temporary and immediate shelter solutions.

Emergency Settlement Support: 41,592 displaced individuals were provided with shelter and infrastructure supports in camps and spontaneous settlements. Other settlement support includes construction of the communal kitchen, fencing, and installation of camp lighting.

Public Shelter Repair / Rehabilitation: The sector continues to support the rehabilitation of public buildings that are used as short to midterm shelters to ensure a protective environment for the displaced population. In 2018, 40,467 displaced persons benefitted from this shelter solution.

Private Shelter Upgrade: In 2018, 9,216 individuals benefitted from private shelter upgrade.

In 2018, the shelter sector partners responded to several localized emergency situations such as East Ghouta, Afrin, Dara’a and other areas in South-West Syria and North-East Syria.

Sustainable Shelter Support

The sector in close coordination with local authorities and other sectors continues to provide shelter solutions that contribute towards the resilience of communities. Among its resiliencebased shelter efforts include sustainable repair/ rehabilitation of housing and related community/ public infrastructure and facilities, capacity building of local stakeholders and advocacy to address housing, land and property issues.

Rehabilitation of Partially Damaged Houses: Sector partners continue to support to owners and tenants to rehabilitate their partially damaged houses in their places of origin to ensure adequate living conditions. There was an increased focus on this activity in 2018 by the shelter sector partners. A total of 41,998 individuals have benefitted in 2018 compared to 24,000 individuals in 2017. Most of the beneficiaries are located in Hama governorate where return movement has taken place considerably.

Rehabilitation of Community/ Public Infrastructures: To complement the durable shelter supports, partners continued to provide assistance to rehabilitate basic community/public infrastructure to ensure access to essential infrastructure services. In close coordination with other sectors, partners were able to reach a total of 293,850 individuals in 2018.

HLP issues are always considered before implementing any shelter activities. Before granting approval for shelter interventions, the local authorities ensure that the security of tenure documents are in place.

Capacity Building Support: To empower local stakeholders and ensure sustainability of shelter interventions, capacity building efforts continued. In 2018, approximately 279 technical / engineering staffs from 11 governorates received training on management of shelter rehabilitation projects and working with humanitarian agencies on the various shelter responses. The training was a joint effort of the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment (MoLAE) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Another 56 participants who are mostly reporting or IM focal points were trained on Humanitarian Information Management training in Damascus City.