Syria: 2018 NFI Year-End Report

Life Saving and Sustaining Support

For more than eight years now, the sector has been responding to the needs of the displaced, hosting and other affected population inside Syria. In 2018, an estimated 5.4 million people were still in need of non-food items (NFI) support as they continue to suffer the effects of prolonged insecurity and displacement.

Collectively, sector partners continue to provide life-saving and life-sustaining assistance in flexible and targeted approach while adhering to appropriate standards of humanitarian support. In 2018, more than 4.5 million people were reached with NFI assistance. Of this figure, around 2.3 million people were considered adequately served with core and supplementary items.

The NFI response in 2018 also include responses to localized emergencies such as in Afrin, Eastern Ghouta, South-west and North-east. The response targeted the most vulnerable with core and supplementary items including winterization. 4.6 million non-food items (NFI) were distributed. Out of which 1.9 million items were core NFI and remaining 1.9 million items were supplementary items including winter items.

Seasonal Support

Along with the provision of regular NFI support, seasonal support continues with a focus on locations affected by severe weather conditions. In 2018, over 1 million people who are mostly located in Aleppo, and Rural Damascus governorates were served with supplementary items including winter support. Collectively, partners distributed over 2 million supplementary items including winter items most of which are high thermal blankets and winter clothing kit.

Cash and voucher programming also continued as part of the assistance a shift toward more sustainable solutions that support the resilience and early recovery of affected communities. In 2018, 62,533 persons received cash-based assistance from the sector partners.

The sector has also ensured an adequate and effective contingency planning to respond to sudden and cyclical displacements. Stock and pipeline monitoring have been strengthened to address acute and chronic needs and enable a tailored flexible response.

Inter-Agency Convoys

Apart from the sector Humanitarian Programming, the delivery of NFI support to hard-to-reach and besieged communities through inter-agency convoy continued.

In 2018, NFI sector partners reached 297,755 individuals from inside Syria with NFI in 17 hard-to -reach and besieged locations including Nashabiyeh, Dar Al Kabira, Tal Refaat, Talbiseh, Tlul Al-Humur, Duma, Ar-Rastan, Al Houla, Harbanifse, Bait Jan, Yalda, Babila, Baiet Saham, Daraa Al Balad, Zamalka, Arbin and Busra Esh-Sham and through 16 inter-agency convoy missions. This was achieved despite the many challenges facing the sector partners including access, lack or delay in securing necessary approvals, as well as the fragile security situation on the ground.

Sector Coordination

The sector continues to serve as a platform for humanitarian actors who are providing NFI assistance to engage and collectively address the pressing NFI needs of the population. Through its lead agency, UNHCR, the sector ensures at all times an efficient and effective coordination mechanism at all levels. Within the sector, strategic and action-oriented meetings have continued to be held on regular basis. In 2018, partners collectively updated the Strategy Plan which serves as a framework for the operational presence of the sector inside Syria. Inter-sector and inter-agency coordination also continue to play a significant role in advancing the agenda of the sector. In terms of field coordination, the sector continues to benefit from the establishment of the Sub-National Working Groups in six (6) governorates. As of this report, a total of 30 partners composed of local and international nongovernment organizations as well as UN agencies have contributed to the overall response of the sector.