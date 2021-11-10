The Survivors, the Dead, and the Disappeared: Detention of Health Care Workers in Syria, 2011-2012

Executive Summary

In March 2011, the Arab Spring movement spread to Syria when civilians across the country began peacefully demonstrating against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Although the Syrian government tried to signal to the international community that it was responding to the demands of peaceful demonstrators, in reality, it violently cracked down on peaceful protesters. Security forces began brutally suppressing protests and detaining health care workers who treated injured protesters, effectively criminalizing health care.

Most of the health care workers detained by the government were forcibly disappeared – they were never charged, and their fate remains unknown; some were released, and an unknown number have died in detention. Enforced disappearance is a crime with multiple victims: in addition to the physical and psychological suffering of the detainees, their families and community are all forced to live with mental anguish and uncertainty about their loved ones’ fate, without access to their remains for proper burial and memorial when they are deceased.

In this report, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) examines patterns in the Syrian government’s forced disappearance, detention, and abuse of health care workers during the early years of the Syrian uprising. The findings are based on a new data set of 1,685 detentions that occurred in 2011 and 2012, which PHR compiled using data sets provided by the Open Society Justice Initiative, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, and the Violations Documentation Center.

The PHR research team systematically reviewed the original data sets to standardize the format, create new variables using information from notes sections, and deduplicate repeated cases. In addition to several examples from previous PHR interviews with physicians detained for providing health care, this report includes a case study of a medical team that operated in Aleppo in 2012. Many of the team’s members were detained by the Syrian government and several were killed while in detention. This newly compiled data and PHR’s analysis illuminate the government’s massive violent crackdown on dissent and its persecution of health care workers who responded to the injured during the initial years of the Syrian crisis.

The report reveals that a health care worker’s profession and the reason they were detained appear to have had a significant impact on the outcome of their detention. PHR’s analysis yielded two main findings: health care workers detained for providing medical care experienced worse outcomes than health care workers detained for their political activities, and among detained health care workers, physicians overall experienced better outcomes than nonphysicians.

If the Syrian government detained a health care worker for providing medical care to an injured protester, the odds of release for that person were 91 percent lower and the odds of being forcibly disappeared were 550 percent higher compared to the fate of health care workers detained for political reasons. If two health care workers from similar professions were detained in the same place for different reasons, the data show that the one detained for providing health care would have 400 percent higher odds of dying in detention than the person detained for a political reason. Further, while most health care workers experienced poor outcomes, either dying or being forcibly disappeared, the odds that a physician would be released were 143 percent higher than for nonphysicians. Physicians were also 52 percent less likely to be forcibly disappeared and 48 percent less likely to die in detention compared to non-physicians. There are many potential explanations for why and how these factors influenced detention outcomes, which this report explores.

PHR’s analysis shows that, from the earliest days of the Syrian uprising, the Syrian government targeted health care workers with detention, abuse, and torture for providing medical assistance to those who opposed the regime. The United Nations has estimated that the Syrian government arbitrarily detained or forcibly disappeared at least 100,000 people, among them thousands of health care workers, in contravention of domestic laws, human rights law, and international humanitarian law. As the Syrian conflict moves towards a potential phase of negotiation, it is imperative that the voices of the survivors and missing persons’ families be heard and that they be told the truth about their loved ones' disappearance. In addition to the need for truth, Syrians deserve justice and accountability for the mass forced disappearance of opponents to the Syrian regime and those who provided care to the sick and wounded according to their ethical and moral duties.

In February 2021, a coalition of five Syrian organizations representing survivors, their families, and family members of the missing drafted a vision of its goals called the “Truth and Justice Charter.” In it, they have called for the United Nations to address the needs of survivors and their families. PHR urges the international community to heed their call, in order to lay the foundation for a future peace.

Key Recommendations:

To the Syrian Government and Affiliated Forces, and All Parties to the Conflict:

Immediately and unconditionally release all arbitrarily or unlawfully detained health care workers from official and unofficial detention sites.

To the UN Special Envoy for Syria:

Ensure that discussions of human rights and international humanitarian law violations, including arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, and attacks on health, are prominent within the political process.

To UN Member States:

Coordinate efforts and endorse the Truth and Justice Charter and ensure that survivor-led short- and long-term plans for peace and accountability are the main drivers of decision making.