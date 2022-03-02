“Supporting the value of the wheat crop” is a qualitative project that enhances food security in northern Syria

Intending to enhance food security and livelihoods for the residents of northern Syria, Qatar Charity continues, through its office in Turkey, for the third year. the project “Supporting the Value Chain for the Wheat Crop” in northwestern Syria in partnership with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and with the support of the Humanitarian Fund for Syria ( SHF) and a contribution from Qatar Charity.

Integrated chain

The project supports the wheat crop from seed until it becomes bread, where the chain consists of planting stations for the multiplication of wheat seeds to support the production and restore the purity of Syrian wheat.

To grow one hectare of each in addition to the restoration of wheat storage facilities in the region.

The construction of new mills to grind wheat with a production capacity of 50 tons per day.

Achievements

The project achieved several goals in the countryside of Aleppo, northern Syria. most notably the planting of three stations for multiplication of wheat seeds, the rehabilitation of three-grain silo facilities, containing 36 storage cells in each of the cities and towns of Mare’, Sharan, and Al-Ra’i, and the installation of two mills with a production capacity of 50 tons per day.

In addition, 1004 wheat farmers were supported to plant 1 hectare each. 4,000 tons of wheat were produced, and 6,549 tons of wheat used for milling were purchased from farmers to encourage the marketing and cultivation of wheat by farmers in the region, in addition to distributing about 7 million And 280,000 bundles of bread for the people in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, work is underway to establish an automated bakery with a production capacity of 5,000 loaves per hour, in the city of Al-Rai, and to rehabilitate a bakery in the city of Marea.