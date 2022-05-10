Supporting Syria and the region: Post-Brussels conference financial tracking - Report Thirteen (May 2022)

Supporting Syria and the region: Post-Brussels conference financial tracking May 2022

On 30 March 2021, representatives of 79 delegations - 52 States, 8 regional organisations and International Financial Institutions (IFI) as well as 16 United Nations (UN) agencies and 3 humanitarian organisations – came together to renew political, humanitarian, and financial commitments for supporting the future of Syria and the region at the Brussels V conference. Hosted by the European Union (EU) and co-chaired by the UN, the ninth pledging conference announced a total funding pledge of US$4.4 billion (€3.6 billion) for 2021 and multi-year pledges of close to US$2 billion (€1.7 billion) for 2022 and beyond, in addition, IFIs and donors also announced US$7 billion (€5.9 billion) in loans1 for 2021 and beyond.

This is the thirteenth financial tracking report in a series that tracks financial contributions against pledges made in response to the Syrian crisis. This report was commissioned by the European Commission (EC), and it presents the contributions of donors against their pledges made at the Brussels V conference, as of 31 December 2021.

This report summarises the progress of contributions to respond in Syria and in the neighbouring refugee-hosting countries – Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt.

It also provides a breakdown of grant pledges and contributions and loan pledges to Syria and the region. Information was gathered directly from all participating donors and multi-lateral development banks and supplemented by Brussels conference documentation and triangulated with data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Financial Tracking Service (FTS). A glossary of the terms used throughout is given at the end of the report, as are details of the data sources and methodology employed.

Throughout the report, the term “contribution” refers to the sum of all assistance reported at each mutually exclusive stage of the funding process – committed, contracted, and disbursed (see Annex A: Glossary).