Supporting Syria and the region: Post-Brussels conference financial tracking - Report Eleven (March 2021)

On 30 June 2020, representatives of 84 delegations - 57 States, 10 regional organisations and International Financial Institutions (IFI) as well as 17 United Nations (UN) agencies – came together to renew political, humanitarian, and financial commitments for supporting the future of Syria and the region at the Brussels IV conference. Hosted by the European Union (EU) and co-chaired by the UN, the eighth pledging conference announced a total funding pledge of US$5.5 billion (€4.9 billion) for 2020 and multi-year pledges of close to US$2.2 billion (€2 billion) for 2021 and beyond, in addition, IFIs and donors also announced US$6.1 billion (€5.5 billion) in loans1 for 2020 and beyond. More details in the report.