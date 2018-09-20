"Supporting the future of Syria and the region": financial tracking report 2018

At the second "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" conference hosted by the EU in Brussels on 24-25 April 2018, the international community and the governments of refugee hosting countries came together to reaffirm their commitment to support the millions of civilians affected by the conflict in Syria as well as the refugees and communities generously hosting them.

The international community pledged USD 4.3 billion in funding to support humanitarian, stabilisation and development activities in 2018 in Syria and the region, and a further USD 3.5 billion for 2019-20. International financial institutions and donors also announced almost USD 21.2 billion in loans. The EU, on behalf of the Brussels II conference co-chairs, has today published a report on progress against these pledges.