"Supporting the future of Syria and the region" conference: new financial tracking report published

The European Union is this week and next week hosting and co-chairing with the United Nations the fourth Brussels conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region". The aim of the Conference is to maintain the support of the international community behind UN efforts to address critical humanitarian and resilience needs in Syria and the region, and facilitate a lasting political solution in Syria in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).

The Conference is the main pledging event for the Syrian crisis in 2020. The EU has today published a report on delivery against the pledges made at the third Brussels Conference in March 2019, on behalf of the Conference co-chairs, the EU and UN.

The report shows that in 2019, donors contributed €8.9 billion (US$10 billion) in grants to Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. This delivery is 43% higher than the pledges made at the Brussels Conference for 2019 (€6.2 billion / US$7 billion). For the period 2020 and beyond, 71% of the pledges announced last year (€1.5 billion / US$1.7 billion) have already been contributed. Of the €18.5 billion (US$21 billion) worth of loans pledged for 2019 and beyond, €16.5 billion (US$18.5 billion) (88%) have been made available in refugee-hosting countries.

At the third Brussels Conference, the international community and the governments of refugee-hosting countries came together to support the millions of civilians affected by the conflict inside Syria as well as the refugees, the countries and communities generously hosting them. The international community pledged €6.2 billion (US$7 billion) in funding to support humanitarian, stabilisation and development activities in 2019 in Syria and the region, and a further €2.1 billion (US$2.4 billion) for 2020 and beyond. In addition, International Financial Institutions and donors announced €18.5 billion (US$21 billion) in loans for 2019 and beyond.

