Supporting the future of Syria and the region: Brussels IV Conference June 2020 - Co-chairs’ Statement Annex: Fundraising

The international community confirmed EUR 4.9 billion / USD 5.5 billion1 in funding to support humanitarian, resilience and development activities in 2020 for the Syria crisis response, which includes pledges towards the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), and the ICRC Syria crisis appeals. This funding also includes support for UNRWA requirements for Palestine refugees in Syria outside the HRP and 3RP, multi-donor mechanisms, as well as other funding for 2020. It will help to meet the immediate and basic needs of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Syria, including supporting resilience efforts as well as supporting host countries to address the impact of the protracted crisis. These efforts will aim to secure quality education for all children and livelihood opportunities for refugees and affected communities, as well as promote basic public services and economic growth for the benefit of all (see table 1).

The international community confirmed EUR 2 billion / USD 2.2 billion1 in funding for humanitarian, resilience and development activities in 2021 and beyond for the Syria crisis response. This multi-year commitment by the international community to Syria and neighbouring countries is important in demonstrating a clear commitment to continued support for those most affected by the Syrian crisis and ensuring humanitarian and development agencies are able to plan ahead.