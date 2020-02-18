Supporting Displaced Individuals and Families in Syria

Episcopal Relief & Development is continuing to support the Fellowship of Middle East Evangelical Churches (FMEEC) as they provide critical cold-weather supplies to 1,200 vulnerable families in Syria this winter. Since 2013, the organization has supported FMEEC in caring for people who have been displaced by the ongoing violence and resulting economic instability.

According to the UN, the Syrian conflict remains the world’s largest displacement crisis. Despite increased stability in some areas of the country, most Syrians continue to experience as much hardship as they have at any point in the nine-year conflict. This is primarily due to the country’s economic conditions. The harsh winter months, with heavy snowfall and temperatures below zero degrees Celsius in some areas, present additional challenges to already vulnerable communities.

With the support of Episcopal Relief & Development, FMEEC is responding to these challenges by providing critically needed blankets, electric heaters, heating fuel and winter clothing to 6,000 individuals in the western part of the country. As-Sweida, Damascus, Homs, Aleppo and Lattakia have been particularly impacted by the conflict and insecurity, and have high levels of need due to extremely cold conditions in the winter months.

“The ongoing Syrian crisis has stretched the limited resources of many refugees, making it difficult to purchase essential winter items,” said Nagulan Nessiah, Senior Program Officer, Disaster Response and Risk Reduction for Episcopal Relief & Development. “Our partners at FMEEC have extensive experience and an established network in the region that enables them to respond efficiently where help is most needed.”

FMEEC is an association of the Protestant Evangelical churches of the Middle East, whose members include the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. FMEEC’s volunteer network has assisted communities in Syria since the conflict began in 2011 by providing food, clothing, rent assistance, heaters, fuel, hygiene kits and other relief supplies.