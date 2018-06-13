Summary report on the high-level panel discussion on violations of the human rights of children in the Syrian Arab Republic: Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/38/29) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Thirty-eighth session

18 June–6 July 2018

Agenda items 2 and 4

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to resolution 36/20 of the Human Rights Council, in which the Council decided to convene, at its thirty-seventh session, a high-level panel discussion on violations of the human rights of children in the Syrian Arab Republic, and requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit to the Council, at its thirty-eighth session, a summary report on the discussion.

I. Introduction