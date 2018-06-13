Summary report on the high-level panel discussion on violations of the human rights of children in the Syrian Arab Republic: Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/38/29) [EN/AR]
Human Rights Council
Thirty-eighth session
18 June–6 July 2018
Agenda items 2 and 4
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to resolution 36/20 of the Human Rights Council, in which the Council decided to convene, at its thirty-seventh session, a high-level panel discussion on violations of the human rights of children in the Syrian Arab Republic, and requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit to the Council, at its thirty-eighth session, a summary report on the discussion.
I. Introduction
In its resolution 36/20, the Human Rights Council decided to convene, at its thirtyseventh session, a high-level panel discussion on violations of the human rights of children in the Syrian Arab Republic, in consultation with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, with a specific focus on attacks against children, including attacks on schools and hospitals and denial of humanitarian access. The Council asked that the discussion feature witness testimony and Syrian voices, including children’s views, through appropriate and safe means. The Council requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to prepare a summary report on the high-level panel discussion for submission at its thirty-eighth session.
Pursuant to the resolution, the Human Rights Council held the high-level panel discussion on 13 March 2018, during its thirty-seventh session.
The President of the Human Rights Council, Vojislav Šuc, chaired the panel discussion, and opening statements were delivered by the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kate Gilmore, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syrian crisis, Panos Moumtzis.
The panel was moderated by Gunilla von Hall, foreign correspondent in Geneva for the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. The panellists were a co-founding member of Hurras Network (a Syrian child protection network), Alaa Zaza; the Director of Children of One World, Haysam Osman; and lawyer and co-founder of Urnammu for Justice and Human Rights, Ibrahim Alkasem.