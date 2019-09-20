20 Sep 2019

Strengthening resilience of vulnerable crisis-affected households through women empowerment and livelihood improvement

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (459.3 KB)

Beneficiaries reached

  • 600 women-headed households (3 600 people) and 60 women trainers

Activities implemented

  • Distributed 600 vegetable production kits comprising of irrigation equipment and winter vegetable seeds (bean, pea, onion, spinach and lettuce).
  • Provided processing, preparation, packing, and packaging units.
  • Established 600 vegetable production units.
  • Set up four income-generating units.
  • Trained 60 women on good agricultural practices and homestead vegetable production, who will then share their knowledge and techniques with vulnerable women-headed households who rely on food processing as their only source of income.

Results

  • Enhanced the skills and technical capacity of women food producers.
  • Increased the access of women and households headed by women to decent and equitable employment, income-generating opportunities and nutritious food increased.
  • On average, households used approximately 10 percent of the total yield for their own consumption and as reserves for the next planting season (December 2019 –January 2020).
  • Households mostly used income earned on household expenditures (food, medicine and healthcare).
  • Households and communities benefited from sustainable livelihood opportunities, including economic recovery and social inclusion.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.