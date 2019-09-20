Strengthening resilience of vulnerable crisis-affected households through women empowerment and livelihood improvement
Beneficiaries reached
- 600 women-headed households (3 600 people) and 60 women trainers
Activities implemented
- Distributed 600 vegetable production kits comprising of irrigation equipment and winter vegetable seeds (bean, pea, onion, spinach and lettuce).
- Provided processing, preparation, packing, and packaging units.
- Established 600 vegetable production units.
- Set up four income-generating units.
- Trained 60 women on good agricultural practices and homestead vegetable production, who will then share their knowledge and techniques with vulnerable women-headed households who rely on food processing as their only source of income.
Results
- Enhanced the skills and technical capacity of women food producers.
- Increased the access of women and households headed by women to decent and equitable employment, income-generating opportunities and nutritious food increased.
- On average, households used approximately 10 percent of the total yield for their own consumption and as reserves for the next planting season (December 2019 –January 2020).
- Households mostly used income earned on household expenditures (food, medicine and healthcare).
- Households and communities benefited from sustainable livelihood opportunities, including economic recovery and social inclusion.