Stolen Future: War and Child Marriage in Northwest Syria

Executive Summary

Child marriage is not and should not be considered an inevitability in conflict situations. Rather, it is an extreme response driven for many by desperation and vulnerability, and the collective failure to prioritise and secure child protection systems by both national and international actors. A rapid and systematic shift is required to prevent not only a lost generation of children but a fundamental breakdown of entire communities. Children are Syria’s greatest hope for recovery and resilience, but they are being crushed by the consequences of conflict and the disproportionate burden of vulnerability placed upon them.

Syria is one of the most dangerous places to be a child. Ten years into the conflict, millions of children are entering their second decade of life in the thick of war, violence, death and displacement. The situation in the country’s northwest region is dire. The escalation of violence at the start of 2020 highlights the disproportionate cost children have borne in this conflict. Nearly 600,000 were forced to flee their homes since December 2019.i Pressed up against the Turkish border, they have nowhere to go. Children are pushed into extreme and inhumane living conditions in crowded camps and makeshift tents. Some have even sought shelter in the open under trees during a harsh and freezing winter.

Children in northwest Syria have faced grave violations and daily risks for years, and it is hard to find a new way to draw international attention to their situation. For the 10th year running, the situation for children in Syria has gotten worse, not better. This in itself is a stain on our collective moral obligation to uphold their rights.

This report looks at the most insidious price children must pay as a result of war: forced and early marriage. Their childhood and their future is being stolen.

Conflict and displacement are increasingly recognised and recorded as a driver of child marriage globally. While thirteen percent of children were already being married under the age of 18 in Syria prior to the crisis,iii reports highlight significant increases in the rates of child marriage since conflict began. This increased rate is a result of multiple drivers including displacement, poverty and social and cultural pressures. The full extent of child marriage, its drivers and consequences are not completely understood. There are challenges identifying, monitoring and reporting cases inside Syria due to limited access to affected areas, security concerns and cultural sensitivities.

Early marriage can result in significant physical and psychological harm. This includes early pregnancy and birth complications; increased gender-based violence, domestic and intimate partner violence; early withdrawal from education; illiteracy and reduced self-protection capacity, including sexual and reproductive health knowledge; significant mental health and psycho-social challenges; and multidimensional, often intergenerational poverty.

Adolescence is a vulnerable age group that is often characterised by heightened physiological response to stress compared to children and adults, culminating in psychiatric problems throughout development and into adulthood. Many adolescents forced to marry face both harrowing and distressing realities. They are struggling to get by, sometimes taking their own life.

This study looked at the views of boys and girls age 18 years and below. Almost half of all boys highlighted puberty as the right age for marriage for girls, noting this can be as early as age 10. Most girls on the other hand felt that the right age to marry is 18-23 years or higher.

It is clear early marriage among boys is largely driven by the need to seek independence from parents, pursue the social status of a “breadwinner” and to fill time in the absence of education or employment opportunities. For girls, it is an altogether different story. Conflict and repeated displacement have fuelled increased poverty and insecurity, which subsequently increases rates of violence including sexual violence, abuse and abductions. This results in increased family pressure and parental decisions to force girls into early marriage as a protective measure. This is evident with fifty-three percent of female respondents highlighting the fear of sexual exploitation, abuse and kidnapping as drivers of forced early marriage. While boys are at risk and do experience forced marriage, they often have a degree of autonomy – if limited – in the pursuit of adulthood and independence.

Adolescent girls are at far higher risk of early marriage because of how they are viewed by the opposite sex, parents and caregivers, and the wider community. Often girls are perceived as passive, vulnerable, with limited agency and in need of male protection. Adolescent boys mostly identified the marrying of adolescent girls as a necessary outcome to protect family honour. Fifty percent more adolescent boys than girls highlighted this as a driver. This increased need to secure girls’ honour (Sutra) as a method of securing family honour puts them at a higher risk of forced, early marriage and the multitude of consequences including gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

Social media adds further complications, with parents expressing their frustration about their inability to monitor their daughters’ activities adequately over social media outlets and fearing for their “safety”. This ambiguity seems to pose a greater threat to family honour and reputation.

Findings show that displacement clearly raises protection risks for women and drives perceptions of early marriage as a remedy. Women interviewed from the displaced communities were fifteen percent more likely to identify protection as a driver for early marriage than their counterparts from host communities.

Yet, adolescent girls and boys as young as 12 are keenly aware of the negative consequences of early marriage. Women and girls were on average thirty percent more likely to highlight protection risks within the household as a result of child Between January and April 2020, World Vision spoke to 626 adolescent girls and boys, families, caregivers and community leaders in northwest Syria to understand the impact of child marriage on their lives.

The findings confirm that 10 years into the conflict, child marriage has increased alarmingly. The belief that child marriage has increased in Syria as a consequence of protracted conflict is widely held by children and adults alike, reported by eighty-six percent of all respondents. Almost 100 percent of adolescent girls and ninety-four percent of adolescent boys noted that child marriage has become more common since the start of the conflict, while seventy-one percent of all respondents identified conflict and insecurity as the top driver of child marriage. 84% Stolen Future: War and Child Marriage in Northwest Syriamarriage. Domestic violence topped the list with seventy percent of girls and women identifying this a key challenge during marriage. Violations against adolescent girls and women – such as domestic violence and conflict with the in-laws – happen in private, and the blame is usually placed upon the adolescent girl herself. Many of the men and boys interviewed blamed girls for conflict with the in-laws, citing that it is a girl’s responsibility to know how to adapt. This renders their experiences unseen and unimportant.

Close behind, in the list of negative consequences, were loss of educational opportunities and a lack of basic reproductive and sexual knowledge. The threat of complications from early pregnancy was noted as a negative consequence by seventy-four percent of adolescent girls. Challenges in accessing health facilities and services because of conflict further exacerbated these concerns for all respondents. In contrast, when asked the same questions, boys and men identified loss of educational opportunities as the main threat of early marriage for girls, followed by the loss of opportunities to work.

The clear distinction of how adolescent girls understand their own position in society, their vulnerability and autonomy creates a tension that is likely to continue far beyond the end of the conflict. This needs to be further unpacked to inform preventative and response programmes. The gendered differences in drivers and perceptions of child marriage give insight into the different types of responses that are required to address the problem.

The facts and stories presented in this report paint an unacceptable picture. Children are suffering. Urgent, holistic and multi-sectoral interventions are required to combat increased rates of child marriage in northwest Syria. At-risk families must be supported with essential life-sustaining assistance including social protection, food security and livelihoods, as well as access to basic services including health, education, gender-based violence prevention and child protection services. This is vital before a family reaches a point of desperation where irreversible coping strategies seem the only option. Faith and community leaders must inculcate in men and boys a negative attitude towards this this pervasive practice to prevent it becoming a deep-rooted, longer-term norm, and to prevent further threats to generations of children beyond the end of the Syria conflict.