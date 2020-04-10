Statement by Yacoub El Hillo, Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, on the disruption of water and electricity supply

Tripoli, April 10, 2020 - More than two million people, including 600,000 children, who live in Tripoli and surrounding towns and cities, are suffering from water cuts for almost a week now. The water supply, part of the Great Man-Made River, was disrupted by a group in the Shwerif area as a pressure tactic to secure the release of family members. All mediation efforts until now do not seem to have produced a resolution to the dispute while millions of Libyans remain deprived of water.

Water should never be used as a pressure card nor as a weapon of war. It is particularly reprehensible to deliberately cut off water supplies from people anywhere in Libya.

This deplorable water cut is coinciding with a serious power outage in the western region, also imposed as a result of another individual dispute.

At this moment when Libya is fighting the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to water and electricity is more than ever lifesaving, and such individual acts to collectively punish millions of innocent people are abhorrent and must stop immediately.