Statement by World Vision on the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2642

World Vision is deeply disappointed that despite the strong justification and efforts made for a 12-month renewal, the Security Council ultimately adopted Resolution 2642 today, reauthorising the UN’s vital cross-border operations into Northwest Syria via Bab Al-Hawa for just six months. This six-month extension does not provide adequate time for humanitarian response planning and creates unnecessary logistical constraints for the delivery of life-sustaining relief.

“It is incredibly troubling that in a time of such great need, Council members were unable to set aside politics and allow for 12-month reauthorisation, which is the absolute minimum necessary,” said Johan Mooij, Syria Response Director for World Vision International.

Six-month renewal will require further negotiations and another vote for reauthorisation as we enter Winter 2023. This not only makes it challenging for humanitarian agencies to plan and execute the response, but also means assistance is not guaranteed in the harsh winter months, leaving 1.7 million displaced Syrians in the northwest at risk of losing their shelter support at this critical time.

“Syria’s human capital—its children—need the international community’s sustained attention and investments now more than ever. Year on year the situation has grown worse in Syria. Children tell us that nowhere is safe for them. Their families have grown increasingly dependent on humanitarian assistance to care for them, and they now face the fear of losing this aid each time the Council negotiates reauthorisation of this essential mechanism,” added Mooij.