05 Nov 2019

Statement of United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen at the Conclusion of the First Working Session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Large Body [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Special Envoy for Syria
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original

Arabic version

Pursuant to the “Terms of Reference and Core Rules of Procedure for a Syrian-owned, Syrian-led, credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva” agreed between the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Committee announced by the Secretary-General on 23 September 2019 and welcomed by the Security Council on 8 October 2019, the Constitutional Committee was formally launched on 30 October 2019 at the Palais des Nations.

This historic opening ceremony took place in a dignified and forward-looking manner with opening statements of United Nations Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen, Co-Chair Ahmad Kuzbari, and Co-Chair Hadi al-Bahra. This ceremony was a sign of hope for all Syrians that it might be possible to begin a new chapter for Syria.

The Constitutional Committee Large Body of 150 members met on 31 October and 1 November in working sessions under the chairmanship of the two Co-Chairs. All Committee members were invited to make opening statements offering initial ideas on constitutional issues and suggestions for the drafting body.

The Committee also adopted by consensus a Code of Conduct for Members of the Constitutional Committee and Initial Procedural Practices of the Co-Chairs of the Constitutional Committee. The United Nations is releasing this today.

The Special Envoy thanks the two Co-Chairs for working professionally with him and for their effective chairing of the first meetings.

He expresses his appreciation, and the appreciation of the Co-Chairs, to members of the Committee for their initial contributions and the professional manner of the first deliberations. He is pleased to confirm that the Constitutional Committee continues its work in Geneva next week when a Small Body of 45 members begins its first working sessions on 4 November 2019 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The names of the members of the Small Body are being released today.

The Special Envoy expresses his gratitude and that of the Co-Chairs to the Government of Switzerland and the United Nations Office at Geneva for their generous hospitality and continuing support for the work of the Constitutional Committee.

Geneva, 1 November 2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.