Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on the latest developments in Syria, 9 October 2019

NEW YORK, 9 OCTOBER 2019 – “UNICEF is greatly concerned by the latest developments in northeast Syria. I urge all parties to protect children and the civilian infrastructure on which they depend, in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas causes unacceptable harm to children.

“A military escalation in northeast Syria would have dramatic consequences on the ability of humanitarian actors to provide assistance and protection to thousands of vulnerable children.

“As we have said time and time again, the only solution to this conflict is through political means. All parties must exercise maximum restraint in the use of force.”

