11 Oct 2019

Statement by The Syrian Arab Red Crescent, 11 October 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 11 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (90.9 KB)

Syrian Arab Red Crescent is worried about humanitarian suffering spillover the Northeast Area The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) voices concern about the current escalation of hostilities, which would exacerbate the plight and internal displacement, in the Northeast area, where SARC was and is still making every effort to meet the needs of the families suffering adverse conditions.

To date SARC volunteers from different departments take the responsibility to lend a hand to all people affected by the floods that hit Hasakeh and Qamishli earlier this year. They do their best to deliver quality services to the people in Al-Hol Camp, in which children and women constitute the majority, particularly through the field hospital that deliver health services in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Norwegian Red Cross. SARC appeals to all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and to spare all health and service facilities and to guarantee the safety of humanitarian volunteers to continue providing life-saving services in accordance with the International Humanitarian law particularly the principle of proportionality.

SARC reiterates its permanent readiness to respond to all emergencies and to deliver all possible help to the most vulnerable people everywhere in Syria in commitment to the principals of the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

For further information, please contact: communication@sarc.sy - 00963959999853

