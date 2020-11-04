Statement by Mark Cutts, Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis on Idleb Violence, 4 November 2020

I am deeply concerned by today’s sharp escalation in violence in Syria’s northwest Idleb Governorate, where close to 3 million women, children and men, over half of whom are internally displaced, remain caught in the crossfire.

Initial reports indicate at least eight civilians were killed by shelling, including four children and two local aid workers, while at least 13 others were injured. I condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms and pass on my deepest condolences to the families of all those who were killed or injured.

Multiple communities in Ariha District were impacted in today’s shelling, including Ariha city, Shinan, Nahliya, Ehsem, Marayan, Deir Sunbul, Balshun and Balyun Today’s violence compounds an already dire situation on the ground in Idleb where millions of civilians remain in urgent need of life-saving assistance. COVID-19 continues to spread in the over-crowded camps, the rains have started again and the bitter winter temperatures will soon set in.

I continue to call on the parties to the conflict to stop the fighting in line with the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire, and to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.

For further information, please contact: David Swanson, Public Information Officer, OCHA Regional Office for the Syria Crisis, Amman, swanson@un.org, Tel: +962 791 417 882