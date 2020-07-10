Statement: First case of COVID could be ‘Catastrophic’ to Syria’s Idlib

Please see below statement from Refugees International’s Vice President for Programs and Policy Hardin Lang:

“Refugees and International is alarmed that the first official case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Idlib province in Syria. The spread of the virus could be catastrophic for a population already reeling from years of war and displacement and a Russian bombing campaign that has destroyed much of its health and medical infrastructure.

The news underscores that the UN Security Council must move immediately to reauthorize cross-border humanitarian assistance into Northwest Syria and that the Council must do so for 12 months via both of the existing crossing points. Humanitarians will need to move quickly to reinforce efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus among millions of people already in need of humanitarian assistance. Russia and China must stop playing politics with the lives of Idlib’s inhabitants.”