Statement by Dr. Kerem Kinik, President of Turkish Red Crescent on recent escalation of violence in north-west Syria

19 February 2020, Ankara

Gravely concerned about recent escalation of the fierce and intense fighting in north-west Syria, particularly in Idlib and Western Aleppo, which has caused the fear, deprivation and traumatization of at least 900.000 people and consequently resulted in their massive displacement to areas adjacent to the Turkish and Syrian border, only from early December 2019 to today,

Witnessing the terrifying conditions of a large-scale humanitarian tragedy under which the victims are striving every day to survive unbearable circumstances, losing their loved ones and separating from their family members,

Strongly condemning the indiscriminate bombardment and shelling of civilians, their settlements and medical facilities, including the recent ones destructing and de-operationalizing two hospitals in Western Aleppo causing a complete stop in available health services in the area,

Underlining that such attacks, not directed to a specific military objective, causing severe incidental damage and terrorizing civilians, are the clear violation of the principle of distinction in International Humanitarian Law, and that the avoidance of such attacks and precautions to mitigate their consequences is within commanding responsibility,

Emphasizing that the destruction to medical facilities and targeting of medical staff is not only a violation in International Humanitarian Law, but also obstructing the enjoyment of the right to health by those wounded, sick civilians and horse de combat, thereby resulting in the violation of their right to life,

Further emphasizing that the legal framework drawn by the UN Security Council Resolution of 2139 and 2165 and their extensions since 2014 continue to ensure a much-needed humanitarian space for the humanitarian agencies to conduct activities impartially in delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance,

Commending the cross-border relief of brave humanitarian organizations, including Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, UN Agencies and NGOs, providing life-saving assistance through the only life-line for the victims in north-west Syria in order to access basic needs indispensable for their survival,

Reiterating Turkish Red Crescent’s strong commitment and dedication, as an impartial humanitarian organization, providing at scale, to everyone and everywhere, continuous humanitarian assistance to more than 4 million people desperately in need of protection in the north of Syria,

In full adherence to the principle governing humanitarian action and driven by the humanitarian imperative in the area, The Turkish Red Crescent;