Statement by Dr. Kerem Kinik, president of Turkish Red Crescent and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on recent escalation of violence in Idlib

31 May 2019, Ankara

Considering the recent escalation of violence in Idlib and its widespread destructive impact on more than 2.5 million civilians residing therein.

Witnessing with grave concern on its humanitarian impact causing lives of more than 160 people, injuring thousands and the displacement of more than 270.000 people only in the last month,

Deeply concerned about the strong likelihood of the ongoing violence causing more civilian casualties and further displacement of civilians,

Reminding the obligations of parties to the armed conflict and the consequences of International Humanitarian Law violations in the form of indiscriminate targeting or disproportionate use of force by those,

Noting with grave concern the impact of damaged or destroyed medical facilities on the accessibility of those in need to medical services and its hindrance on the ability of medical staff to serve those sick and wounded,

Recalling UN Security Council Resolutions of 2139 and 2165 providing humanitarian space to UN agencies and their implementing partners for cross border and cross line assistance and calling parties to the conflict to protect and facilitate the humanitarian staff and response,

Commending the efforts of all humanitarian actors on the ground working amidst unbearable difficulties and with high level of exposure to risks in order to save human life and dignity under inhumane conditions.

As an impartial and neutral humanitarian actor active on the ground assisting millions in need across all accessible locations in Syria, the Turkish Red Crescent, calls upon the states and other actors of international community to: