Statement from David Miliband on Russian and Chinese veto of Syria Cross Border Resolution as first COVID-19 case confirmed in Idlib

New York, NY, July 10, 2020 — The Russian and Chinese veto of the life-saving cross-border aid provision into Syria is a dark day for Syrian civilians, a dark day for the UN, and a mark of shame as the world should be unifying to fight COVID-19. The second veto in a week shows a determination that defies logic or humanity to dismantle a system designed to bring life-saving aid to Syrians in the form of food, health supplies, vaccines, and now critical COVID-19 provisions.

This move is all the more appalling given yesterday's confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Idlib-- a moment agencies like the IRC have feared since the pandemic began. Four million people in the Northwest rely on cross-border aid to survive; in Idlib, civilians beleaguered by a decade of war live in cramped conditions and are in extremely poor health, putting them at increased risk of the worst effects of this disease. The only way to reach them and spare lives and livelihoods is through the cross-border response, set to expire today.

Rather than increasing what little access remains in the Northwest - the two existing crossings of Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam are already near maximum capacity - Russia and China have sought to reduce it even further, with just one border crossing remaining. Any further reductions would cut essential health supplies to one million people, and leave the UN unable to scale up in response both to COVID-19 and deteriorating food security. The removal of crossing points from Jordan and Iraq earlier this year, including Yaroubiya into Northeast Syria, has already left millions bereft of essential medicine and health supplies in the midst of the outbreak.

The IRC is working tirelessly on infection prevention and control across northern Syria, and ensuring our health workers can continue their life-saving work. We urgently however need more funding, more medical supplies and, critically, cross-border access to stave off this disaster in the making. The alternative is unthinkable.

The Council should be focused on re-opening access to the Northeast, rather than on cutting what little access remains in the Northwest. Today is yet another example of the Age of Impunity, where two countries can veto with full knowledge, but utter disregard, for the impact it will have on civilian lives-- all against the backdrop of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Chiara Trincia

International Rescue Committee

+1 646 771 3214

Chiara.Trincia@rescue.org

IRC Global Communications

+1 646 761 0307

communications@rescue.org