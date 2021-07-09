Statement on behalf of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Geir O. Pedersen, 9 Jul 2021

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Geir O. Pedersen joins the Secretary-General in welcoming the adoption of Security Council resolution 2585 (2021) and the continuation of cross-border UN humanitarian assistance for millions in Syria.

The Special Envoy is pleased that, after high-level diplomacy, common ground has been found among key states on a vital humanitarian issue. He reaffirms the critical importance for the UN and its humanitarian partners to continue to reach people in need of assistance in Syria, including through cross-border and cross-line delivery.

Given the wider challenges facing the Syrian people, the Special Envoy hopes that today’s Council decision can be the beginning of building more international unity, in a manner that could help move the Syrian political process forward towards the implementation of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015). The Special Envoy will continue his engagement with the Syrian parties and all key states to this end in the period ahead.