Statement on behalf of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Geir O. Pedersen

It is devastating that dozens died after a boat sank off the Syrian coast -men, women, children and the elderly among the victims. I add my voice to those sending condolences for this tragic loss of life, many Syrians reported among the dead.

These deaths could have been avoided. We must urgently do more to address the root causes of these movements, including the conflict in Syria and the economic crisis in Lebanon, and to protect the most vulnerable so they are not compelled to make such difficult choices.