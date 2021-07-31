Statement on behalf of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Mr. Geir O. Pedersen

pecial Envoy Mr. Geir O. Pedersen is following with great concern the developments in the southwest of Syria. He is actively in contact with relevant parties to ensure that violence ceases and is calling on all to deescalate. He underlined to all that the principle of the protection of civilians and international humanitarian law must be upheld. The Special Envoy emphasises the humanitarian dimension of the situation, recalling the messages he received from people in Daraa stating they did not want to leave their homes. The Special Envoy notes that this uptick in tension in the southwest illustrates the need for all in Syria to agree on a nationwide ceasefire, in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).