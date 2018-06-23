23 Jun 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Syria, 22 June 2018

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 22 Jun 2018 View Original

New York

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the recent military escalation, including ground offensives and aerial bombardments, in southwestern Syria. The attacks have resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians, the majority of whom are moving towards the Jordanian border. The Secretary-General is also concerned at the significant risks these offensives pose to regional security.

The Secretary-General underscores the fragile situation of civilians in southern Syria. He calls for an immediate end to the current military escalation and urges all stakeholders to respect their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Recalling the de-escalation and ceasefire arrangements that have provided relative calm in southwestern Syria over the past year, the Secretary-General urges all to exercise restraint and uphold these commitments as a matter of priority.

