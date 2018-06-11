11 Jun 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Idlib in the Syrian Arab Republic

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 10 Jun 2018 View Original

New York

The Secretary-General expresses deep concern about the airstrikes that reportedly targeted the village of Zardana in northern rural Idlib on the night of 7 to 8 June, killing dozens including children. He calls for a full investigation into the attacks, especially allegations that there was also a second strike targeting first responders, to establish accountability.

The Secretary-General recalls that Idlib is part of the de-escalation agreement reached in Astana and calls on its guarantors to uphold their commitments.

The Secretary-General underscores the precarious plight of the estimated 2.3 million people in Idlib governorate, 60% of whom are civilians displaced by the conflict from other areas, most recently from Eastern Ghouta. He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all stakeholders to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

