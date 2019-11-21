Statement Attributable to Ms. Najat Rochdi, Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, on the Strike on an Internally Displaced Persons Camp

Ms. Najat Rochdi condemns in the strongest terms the missile attack, reportedly fired from Syrian-government controlled territory, that hit the densely populated Qah IDP camp and exploded near a maternity hospital in Idlib province. At least 12 people were killed and some 50 injured, including children—with confirmed casualties expected to rise.

The civilians in Qah have already been forced to flee their homes, some displaced multiple times, seeking safety and are living in extreme conditions. Tents and other shelters were destroyed, as temperatures are dropping.

Ms. Rochdi echoes OCHA’s call for this devastating attack to be fully investigated and calls on all warring parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. The humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Syria must come to an end.

Sadly, this event happened as the world was marking the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. And yet, Syrian children’s basic rights to life and protection are not met.

Geneva, 21 November 2019