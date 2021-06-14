Statement Attributable to Mr. Geir O. Pedersen United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, 14 June 2021

I strongly condemn the attack on Al-Shifaa hospital in Afrin city in northern Syria, which resulted in the killing and injuring of civilians, including medical personnel, and the destruction of parts of the hospital. Such appalling attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and workers, are unacceptable and must cease. All parties must fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian objects. I also reiterate the Secretary-General’s call for accountability for crimes committed in Syria.

This attack and the continuing violence once again underscore the importance of putting in place a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and a renewed effort to make progress in the implementation of Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).