The State of Kuwait Contributes EUR 10.16 million to the SRTF

Amman – Thursday, 23 December 2021 – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced that it has received an additional EUR 10.16 million in contributions from the state of Kuwait today. The new contribution is the fifth by the state of Kuwait and brings the total amount of its contributions to the SRTF to EUR 41.93 million.

Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Mr. Marwan A. Th. ALGhanem commented on the latest contribution saying: "Kuwait is keen to remain at the forefront in alleviating the suffering of Syrian people which continues as a result one of the worst humanitarian crises of our times. We have great confidence in the Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) which, during its 8 years of operation, has managed to launch successful food security programs, establish power grids, provide comprehensive agriculture support, rehabilitate homes and water networks, and devise medical schemes and livelihood efforts inside Syria."

The SRTF Director-General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz released a statement expressing gratitude to the Government of Kuwait for its generous support: "We are grateful to the state of Kuwait for its continuous support to the Syrian people. It is because of such ongoing commitment and solidarity by Kuwait and other donors that we were able to improve the livelihoods of an estimated 12.6 million beneficiaries in more than 375 Syrian communities thus far." He added: "We will continue to exert all efforts to rise to the SRTF donors' expectations and fulfill our goal to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people".

With Kuwait's latest contribution, the total amount of contributions received from all 12 SRTF donor countries rises to approximately EUR 295.72 million now allocated to the SRTF resources. The other donor countries and members of the SRTF are Germany, the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. Turkey and Jordan are also members as host countries of the SRTF.

