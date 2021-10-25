Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) Final Report; (Idleb and Aleppo governorates, Northwest Syria, Syria) Survey conducted: (02nd June – 13th June 2021)

Executive summary

The escalation of hostilities in the Northwest Syria region had led about 960,000 displaced people to Idleb and northern rural Aleppo governorates since December 2019, mostly children and women1 . The proportion of children and women among those displaced is estimated to be 60 percent and 21 percent, respectively. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), this most recent displacement further aggravated an already dire situation in northwest Syria where 2.8 million people out of 4 million were already estimated to need humanitarian assistance. While the humanitarian community is scaling up its response to the ongoing crisis, gaps across sectors persist due to the scale of humanitarian needs.

The nutrition survey will assess the nutrition situation and needs among the newly displaced people, host communities, and people who had previously been displaced in Idleb area and northern Aleppo governorate. The last SMART survey which was conducted in Idlib and rural Aleppo in April 2019 reported Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM by MUAC) 0.9 % (0.5 - 1.8 95% C.I.) and GAM rate by WHZ of 0.73% ( 0.4 – 1.3 95% C.I) and stunting rates among children 6-59 months was19.3 % (16.9 – 22.2, 95% C.I.).

Herewith, children who have multiple anthropometric deficit have an elevated mortality rate than otherwise children2 . In NWS it is estimated that at least one child out of each three children is at risk of limiting their ability to grow, develop, learn in childhood and earn an income that guarantees a decent life later in life because of chronic Malnutrition.

This nutrition survey had been conducted between 02 – 13/ 06 / 2021; the survey covered 9 Districts from 2 governorates (Idleb and Aleppo). Used the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment in Relief and Transition (SMART) methodology to assess nutrition status among children aged 6-59 months and the Standardized Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) guidelines to assess anaemia, maternal malnutrition, and IYCF practices. All the data collection had been done using android phones with the ODK collect application.

Data was collected from the population in the surveyed area, 27 clusters were selected randomly by ENA software for SMART (version of Jan 2020) (by assigning probability proportional to population size PPS) Then from each cluster,12 HH to be visited wereselected randomly (simple or systematic random sampling)

The survey conducted in Idleb and northern rural Aleppo governorates covering nine districts both in camps and outside the camps. The study population was children aged 0-59 months and women of reproductive age (15-49 years). Data collection was done from 08-06-2021 to 13-06-2021. A total of 487 children 6 – 59 months and 416 women 15 – 49 years were included in this survey from 324 HH.