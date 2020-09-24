Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) - UN Cross-border Operations from Turkey to Syria, September 2020

OVERALL

The purpose of this document is to give an overview of the procedures to be followed by UN agencies participating in crossborder operations from Turkey to Syria through the UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393/2449/2504 and 2533 approved crossing of Bab al-Hawa (BAH) - Cilvegozu, and explains the procedures that apply before, during, and after transhipment of humanitarian supplies. UN Security Council Resolution 2533 authorises the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing until 10 July 2021.

The document is divided in two main parts: Part 1 explains the process to be followed for regular transhipment via the UNSCRmandated hub; Part 2 outlines the steps to be followed for ad hoc and emergency transhipment operations which take place on short notice. The role of OCHA in the Notification Process is explained in Annex 1.