Standard Operating Procedures for Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response [EN/AR]

1 INTRODUCTION

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are recognized as international best practice during an emergency humanitarian action to boost coordination and quality of gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response interventions. Developing SOPs in an emergency setting has proven to be essential to promote coordination in service delivery and to boost coordination and enhance the quality of GBV programming for both response and prevention.

This document describes minimum actions to be taken to respect international standards and a survivorcentered approach in caring for GBV survivors within the Syrian humanitarian response. It outlines the guiding principles, procedures, and roles and responsibilities of all actors for the response to and prevention of GBV in this context. By setting out minimum standards to ensure quality, coordination and coherence among organizations and actors, these SOPs aim to facilitate joint action by all actors to respond to, prevent and mitigate GBV within the Syrian humanitarian response, and to improve services offered to GBV survivors and all individuals exposed to GBV.

This SOPs document is not intended as a stand-alone resource. It should be read in conjunction with the documents provided in Chapter 14: Resources.

1.1 Background

The SOPs were developed by the Whole of Syria (WoS) Turkey hub GBV Sub-Cluster (GBV SC) for areas reachable through cross-border operations in Syria from Turkey or other locations still under the mandate of the Turkey hub coordination mechanism. The GBV SC is the coordinating body established in 2015 with the objective to strengthen GBV prevention, response and coordination in areas of Syria reachable though cross-border intervention from Turkey. It works to facilitate multi-sectoral, inter-agency actions aimed to prevent GBV, and to ensure the provision of accessible, timely and survivor-centered GBV response services. The GBV SC develops and implements the operational GBV strategy for cross-border Turkey within the broader GBV WoS strategy as outlined in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

A steering committee was established (comprising two national NGO representatives, one international INGO representative and GBV SC Coordinators) to develop the SOPs, supported by an international consultant. The Steering Committee was comprised of individuals with in-depth knowledge of the existing GBV SC Turkey hub SOPs and practical experience in supporting GBV survivors (including through case management) or supervising a team of people delivering GBV services. They all represented GBV SC members and are signatories to the existing GBV SC SOPs.

An evaluation of the extent to which the humanitarian community in the Syrian crisis had implemented the Inter-Agency Standing Committee’s (IASC) Guidelines for integrating gender-based violence interventions in humanitarian action found significant gaps in comprehensive, consistent and strategically guided implementation of these guidelines2 . Based on this evaluation, an initial meeting was held in April 2015 to agree on the main objectives and development process for the SOPs. A first draft of the SOPs was discussed at a workshop in August 2015. During this workshop, partners endorsed the main content and provided additional input. In February 2018, a further review of GBV mainstreaming within the 2018 HRP for the WoS concluded that, apart from some references to GBV related risks within some sectors, across the clusters there was limited—and often no—attention to GBV in the HRP.3 A more in-depth review of the SOPs was carried out in September that year to reflect and include many of the contextual changes, as well as to more strongly draw on global guidance. This current version of the SOPs is the result of this most recent review.

1.2 Intended users

The intended users of the SOPs are all humanitarian actors and service providers that are engaged in GBV response and prevention programming in areas of Syria accessible through cross-border operations from Turkey, or other locations still under the mandate of the Turkey hub coordination mechanism.

Figure 1 shows the map of the coverage of GBV services in areas under Turkey hub mandate (Oct 18).

Actors that can be and are signatory to these SOPs are:

Non-government organizations (NGOs) or United Nations (UN) agencies that deliver GBV services directly or through partners in areas of Syria reachable through cross-border operations from Turkey, and that are members of the GBV Sub-cluster or Health Cluster (Turkey Hub).

Organizations that operate in areas usually managed from the Turkey Hub, but are currently based elsewhere (e.g., Amman) because of operational constraints to work from Turkey, and that still work in areas under the Turkey Hub GBV SC’s mandate.

Implementing partners of members of the GBV sub-cluster that provide GBV service on behalf of a GBV sub-cluster member.

1.3 Limitations

GBV is a prominent feature of the Syrian conflict. GBV survivors overall, and in particular survivors of sexual violence, face considerable challenges in obtaining support. Service providers also face challenges in providing survivor-centered care. There are therefore a number of limitations with respect to the implementation of the SOPs.

Security concerns. Humanitarian access to people in need in Syria remains constrained by shifting frontlines, administrative and bureaucratic hurdles, violence along access routes, and general safety and security concerns especially in areas under the control of extremist groups. The level of relevance of the SOPs therefore varies according to the area and security situation.

Limited mobility for Syrian people. In many areas controlled by extremist groups, the mobility of women and girls is especially limited. This is due to discriminatory restrictions explicitly imposed to limit their freedom of movement, and because families limit the movement of women and girls outside the homes to protect them from the risks of sexual violence and harassment. In some areas, including camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), extremist groups limit women’s engagement in public life, education and employment, and hinder their access to communal facilities. In some parts of Syria, men are unable to move freely due to fear of arrest at checkpoints. It is therefore increasingly difficult for GBV survivors and other vulnerable people to access the services and support they need.

Limited quality response services. The humanitarian community continues to provide support services to survivors of GBV and prevention and mitigation programming in northern Syria, in areas accessible through cross-border programmes from Turkey. Syrian organizations, with the support of the GBV SC invested in capacity building of their field teams, are now able to provide valuable support services in challenging and volatile contexts. Overall, the challenges related to the quality of response services available to GBV survivors in Syria remain in place, and the quality of services varies across different areas.

Remote management. Due to the restriction of staff movement in and out of northern Syria and the fluidity of the security situation, the majority of the cross-border operations are managed remotely. Restrictions limit the movements of humanitarian workers across the borders with Turkey. This means necessary support for and supervision of staff who provide GBV response services are challenging. Capacity building efforts aimed at increasing the availability of life-saving services are also hindered by this situation.

Limited community awareness of GBV. There is a general poor understanding of GBV within communities.

Assessments conducted in 2017identified a number of barriers to survivors being willing to disclose GBV incidents and being able to access GBV services. These barriers include: