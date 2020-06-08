Standard Administrative and Operating Procedures (SAOP) Part 1 - UNHAS Syria, April 2020

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 GENERAL PRINCIPLES

Aviation plays an important role in humanitarian operations around the world, especially in countries where overland transport is difficult or impossible due to insecurity, damaged or inadequate infrastructure, and challenging climatic conditions. Aviation allows the transport of humanitarian aid workers and humanitarian cargo to communities in some of the world’s most inaccessible places.

During the Fifth Session of the United Nations High Level Committee on Management (HLCM) held in New York from 12-13 June 2003, the World Food Programme (WFP) accepted the request of the Committee to take the responsibility for administering air transport services for UN agencies and NGOs involved in humanitarian and “other” activities not directly or specifically for peacekeeping. Thus, effective January 2004, WFP became the managing body of newly established United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

The operation of aircraft of any kind is a costly and potentially dangerous undertaking, and it is essential that it is conducted in a safe and cost-effective manner. UNHAS bases its rules and procedures, staff qualification criteria and aircraft chartering procedures on the United Nations Aviation Standards for Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Air Operations (UNAVSTADS). The UNAVSTADS have been developed by the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO)/Department of Field Support (DFS) and the World Food Programme (WFP) with the assistance of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Operating in accordance with these standards does not diminish UNHAS ability to flexibly respond: in challenging and changing contexts, like conflict or disaster, the operational requirements and priorities invariably change over time and the operational response must adapt accordingly. Resultantly, air operations are inherently flexible and can be quickly adapted to meet these new situations and requirements. The operational structure and these procedures must also remain flexible and responsive to new and/or changed needs. To this end, these procedures will remain under constant review and subject to amendment as required.

UNHAS receives permanent support from the WFP Aviation Service in the areas of staff recruitment, funds management, aircraft contracting and fleet management, internal quality assurance evaluations, safety related guidance and aviation training.

1.2 UNHAS SYRIA CONCEPT OF OPERATION

Due to vast distances and road insecurity, air access is considered the safest way, for humanitarian workers to travel between Damascus and Qamishli. Until now, aid agencies have been relying on local commercial airlines for air travel to Qamishli. However, some humanitarian organisations have limited access to local airlines, which affects access to the beneficiaries.

UNHAS is being established in Syria to ensure safe, reliable and sustainable air access to beneficiaries for the humanitarian community. UNHAS will provide the required capacity for medical and security evacuation of humanitarian workers.

1.3 ADMINISTRATION OF SAOP

This SAOP has been produced by UNHAS Chief Air Transport Officer (CATO) using WFP Aviation approved template. UNHAS CATO is responsible for the contents and update of the SAOP.

Electronic copies of this document will be shared with the relevant UNHAS staff, with the operators’ Project Manager, with the WFP Country Director (CD) and with WFP Aviation.

Electronic copy of the sections of the SAOP that are relevant for the customers, will be shared with the User Organizations registered with UNHAS.

The contents of the SAOP is mandatory and applicable to all UNHAS staff, contracted operators and UNHAS passengers.