The SRTF’s Agriculture Intervention Phase Five Receives Agriculture Equipment

Ar-Raqqa – Monday, 30 May 2022 - The SRTF announced a large delivery of agriculture implements and tractors to phase five of its intervention “Agricultural Support to Farmers in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase V” today.

The delivery consisted of 19 tractors and 126 implements that include 12 disc plows, 12 chisel-type cultivator with its spare parts, 12 tractor-mounted ridge, 12 tractor trailed mechanical planter with its spare parts, 12 tractor trailed seed drills with spare parts, 12 tractor mounted fertilizers & seeds spreader, 12 tractor mounted boom sprayers with spare parts, 12 agricultural tipping trailers, 12 mobile grain trailers (6-ton Capacity), 12 rotary mower with spare parts, 6 baler machines for small square bales with spare parts, 480,000 meters of baler twine.

These items were delivered to six farmers’ cooperative in five different communities where each cooperative received one set of agricultural implement package that includes a set of two of the aforementioned items.

This intervention has a budget of EUR 4.6 million and an estimated duration of six months. A total of 1,100 farms will receive support through this intervention, which will ultimately contribute to increased food security and livelihoods in the targeted areas.

