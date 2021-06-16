An SRTF WASH Project in Northern Aleppo Receives Safety Clothes and Protective Items

Turkey – Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – An SRTF WASH project, “**Rehabilitation of Water and Sanitation Infrastructure in a District in Northern Aleppo – Phase 1”** received a delivery of safety clothes and items. The delivered items include 40 yellow safety helmets, 40 safety hard hats, 60 raincoats, 35 protective work suits, 200 work gloves, eight fire extinguishers, five first aid kits, and more.

These safety clothes and items will help facilitate the daily works of more than 30 skilled and unskilled workers working on this project and ensure their safety.

The first phase of this project has a budget of EUR 1.8 million and aims to rehabilitate and extend water supply networks in order to improve access to drinking water for more than 75,000 direct beneficiaries.

