The SRTF Tests a Newly Rehabilitated Water Pump in Deir Ez-Zor

Deir Ez-Zor- Tuesday, February 9, 2021 -- The SRTF announced the completion of the rehabilitation works of one water pump under its intervention, "Rehabilitation of A Water Pumping Station in Deir Ez-Zor".

The newly rehabilitated water pump is currently going through a test run and once it is fully operational it will provide clean drinking water directly from the raw source to the distribution systems, as well as ensure adequate water supplies to high elevations, irrigation channels, and storage facilities and provide adequate pressures and flow rates during daily use and emergencies.

This intervention, which has a total budget of EUR 235,560, will ensure that around 53,500 beneficiaries, including internally displaced people (IDPs), will have access to safe and reliable water sources. It will also ensure that farmers have irrigation water for their lands.

