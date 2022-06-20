SRTF- Supported Primary Health Care Centres Receive Medications and Consumables in Northeast Syria

Deir-ez-Zor -- Monday, 20 June 2022 -- An SRTF health intervention namely: "Support to Five Primary Health Care Clinics and Two Dialysis Centres in Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa Governorates" received 128 types of medications and consumables, today.

The delivery consisted of 44 types of medications, 61 of consumables and 23 consumables for dialysis purposes. The medical items were distributed to five primary health care centres supported by the SRTF under this intervention.

The EUR 1.3 million budget intervention was designed in response to the high need for improved healthcare services in Northeast Syria where the SRTF funds five primary health care centres and two dialysis centres in Ar-Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor to the direct benefit of 171,360 patients.

