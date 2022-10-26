An SRTF-Supported Hospital Begins Its Operations in Deir-ez-Zor

Deir-ez-Zor - Wednesday, 26 October 2022 -- The SRTF announced the commencement of operations at a hospital under its Health intervention: "Provision of Maternity and Paediatric Health Services at One Hospital in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate", today.

Following the establishment of maternity, paediatric and internal medicine clinics at the hospital as well as the delivery of the necessary equipment and medication last month, this intervention will provide much-needed medical, specialised services to patients in targeted areas.

In addition to paediatric and maternity clinics' services, the hospital will provide radiology services, a gynaecological clinic, inpatient departments, as well as operating theatres. The hospital has also started welcoming newborn babies in need for incubator attention and services.

With a budget of EUR 1.8 million, this intervention is expected to directly benefit over 26,500 individuals through out-patient services, deliveries, non-surgical emergency services and in-patient services, over a lifecycle of nine months, including three months for preparation before implementation. Over 307,000 individuals, including internally displaced people (IDPs) and host community members, residing in the area will benefit indirectly.

