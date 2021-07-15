SRTF-Supported Farmers Reap a Bountiful Vegetable Season in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Wednesday, July 14, 2021 –The SRTF is pleased to announce bountiful results from the beginning of the vegetable harvesting season for 2,000 farmers under its project, “**Support for Vegetable Production in Northern Aleppo**”.

This project aims to build a foundation in the vegetable production sector that encourages recovery and expansion; contributing to healthier economies in the communities of the region. This project has successfully supplied 2,000 farmers in 11 targeted communities with quality vegetable seeds, fertilizer, and agrochemicals, PE plastic for “tunnel” type greenhouses, agriculture equipment suitable for work in green housing, and irrigation systems (Drip) and pumps, which helped them produce a robust harvest this vegetable season.

The produced crops includes, tomato, cucumber, eggplant, green beans and green capsicum.

With a budget of EUR 1.76, this project is already promoting economic growth and sustainability in the 11 targeted communities with wholesale market prices witnessing a 20-25% decrease from last year as a result of the SRTF’s efforts.

