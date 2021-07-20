SRTF-supported farmers produce more than 53,505 tons of wheat in Northeast Syria

Northeast Syria – Monday, July 19, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce another successful harvest season in Northeast Syria (NES). A total of 6,012 farms – comprising 14,255 hectares, farmed by 54,108 farmhands from 31 SRTF-supported cooperatives (coops), reported a total production of 53,505 tons of wheat this harvest season. The average yield is 3.75 tons per hectare, a 10% increase from 2020’s yield of 3.4 tons per hectare, which itself was 33% higher than 2019’s yield. The market value of this year’s harvest produced by the supported coops is around USD 18.75 million.

In recent visits to the SRTF-supported coops, the SRTF observed the positive impact that its support continues to provide to the farmers and coops. Notably, the availability of tractors and modern farming equipment led to the improvement in overall agricultural operations and contributed to a decrease in cultivation and harvesting costs. Additionally, the provision of high-quality wheat seeds incentivized beneficiaries to return to farming and increased the overall area of lands cultivated.

Furthermore, the availability of mechanization centers and offices promoted collective cooperative agriculture work and empowered farmers through training courses. These centers also encouraged prospective farmers to see the benefits of the coops and resulted in an increase in the number of farmers in each coop as well as an increase in the cultivation lands. Additionally, growing financial returns continue to encourage young people to stay in their towns and work in the fields with the agriculture teams, leading to a decrease in migration.

In Ar-Raqqa, the SRTF’s support has led to increased stabilization in the area. Notably, the Fund’s support positively contributed to the governorate’s production of wheat, the farmers’ desire to join coops to obtain agricultural support, and skills development from courses provided in the mechanization centers. Additionally, the SRTF’s continued support created job opportunities, increased food security in the region, and improved the economic and financial standings of the farmers. Finally, these interventions supported and empowered women in the targeted areas by providing administrative employment opportunities and trainings at the Cooperative Administration Units (CAUs) established for each SRTF-supported coop.

In an interview with one of the farmers who received support from the SRTF, Abdulrazak said “We thank the SRTF for the support it has given us, the harvest was very good this year with around 4 tons of wheat per hectares yield”

In a recent statement made by the SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, he lauded the Fund’s continued support in NES, saying, “This fruitful harvest is a testament to the SRTF’s and farmer’s hard work and determination to revitalize the agriculture sector. The positive impacts realized by the Fund’s support will only continue to produce encouraging results moving forward in the form of improved economic conditions, women’s empowerment, and increased food security. Our agriculture support to wheat farmers will continue to expand and include more communities and provide sustainable agronomic and economic stability.”

For further information on the SRTF, please visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org