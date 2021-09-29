The SRTF Successfully Completes a Waste Removal Intervention in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate

Deir Ez-zor–Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of phase II of: "Provision of Solid Waste Management Services in Deir Ez-zor", which completed its activities within 15 months.

As part of this intervention, over 45,000 benefited from the removal of over 40,000 m3 of debris from 90 sites, of which 69 sites were schools. Removing debris and clearing damaged schools has encouraged families to end their children back to school. Additionally, nine villages benefited from the supply of 800 waste bins and solid waste management and collection for the duration of nine months. This has resulted in the collection and safe disposal of almost 60,000 m3 of waste. Moreover, around 528 households benefited from the cash for work activities including debris clearance, solid waste management, and dumpsite rehabilitation and management.

The EUR 2.7 million intervention contributed to more access to stabilization and recovery efforts towards the restoration of basic services. The solid waste management increased the capacity and capability of the community's waste management systems by installing additional waste containers, increasing waste transport capacity, and providing short terms waste clean-up terms to remove uncontrolled waste. Meanwhile, the cash for work activities under this intervention have supported the livelihood of residents by providing them with income generating opportunities in the targeted communities.

