The SRTF Successfully Completes the Rehabilitation Activities for Two Water Pumping Stations in Deir Ez-Zor

Deir Ez-Zor – Monday, 13 June 2022 – The SRTF announced the completion of all activities under its Filling the Void (FtV) intervention; "Rehabilitation of Two Water Pumping Stations in Deir ez-Zor". The intervention was planned with the aim to provide farmers with an adequate and reliable water source for irrigation water through the rehabilitation of two water pumping stations in targeted areas.

As a result of the completed rehabilitation activities, the irrigation water supply in the targeted area was enhanced and irrigated water started flowing into the water distribution canals from the Euphrates River. Farmers in the targeted communities and the surrounding villages benefited from a more reliable and sustainable supply of irrigated water, resulting in the farmers were better able to have successful crops and yields. The improved living conditions for residents and IDPs in the targeted community and the surrounding areas have already started to lead to a more stable environment.

In terms of impact, one of the water pumping stations irrigated 6,000 dunums of farmlands to the benefit of 53,500 farmers of which 36,000 were residents and 17,500 were IDPs. While the other water pumping station delivered irrigation water to 6,500 dunums of farmlands benefitting 55,000 farmers of which 32,600 were residents and 22,400 were IDPs.

The intervention completed its activities with a total budget of EUR 234,566, with a surplus of EUR 67,973 which will be released back to the FtV budget.

