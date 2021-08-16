The SRTF Successfully Completes a Livelihood Intervention in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Monday, August 16, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the completion of works for its livelihood intervention, “Custom Home Repairs, Water Access and Cash for Work Assistance to Stabilize Communities - Phase III” This is the third phase of this intervention and this phase focused on enhancing livelihoods, household rehabilitation, and increasing access to safe drinking water.

During this phase, over 51,000 benefited from the cash-for-work (CfW) activities, including 6,830 students who benefited from the rehabilitation of 21 schools in nine communities; around 27,600 people benefited from cleaning roads in five communities and around 16,400 benefited from cleaning of irrigation canals in four communities.

Additionally, 1,000 households (HHs), including 158 HHs that are female headed, were rehabilitated. The restoration included plastering, painting, and plumbing, electrical and carpentry works. The restoration of households followed two different modalities: a cash grant modality, which covered 750 houses and a subcontractor modality that covered 250 houses.

Finally, all rehabilitation works in the five water pumping stations are complete and the pump stations will be handed over to the water departments in the related communities over the next few weeks. This activity benefited approximately 24,000 households.

This intervention had a budget of EUR 2.1 million and focused on restoring living conditions in homes and increasing access to safe drinking water through the rehabilitation of water infrastructures.

For further information on the project, please see:

Custom Home Repairs, Water Access and Cash for Work Assistance to Stabilize Communities - Phase III

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact: communications@srtfund.org