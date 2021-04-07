The SRTF successfully completes a health intervention in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa – Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of its health and WASH intervention, “Provision of PHC Services and Clean Water Supply for Rural Communities – Phase II”, following the success of the previous phase of this health intervention.

More than 241,700 beneficiaries benefited from this intervention’s activities and health services, which had not been available for years due to the conflict. Over the course of the implementation period, the SRTF established four new public health centers (PHCs) and continued supporting and maintaining the previously delivered PHC caravans and ambulances that were provided in the first phase.

Additionally, the SRTF established the provision of potable water and completed solid waste activities in the targeted communities in Ar-Raqqa Governorate. Furthermore, the SRTF implemented comprehensive hygiene and nutrition awareness campaigns.

This intervention’s scope was successfully completed with approximately 85% of the allocated budget. The surplus will be used for future projects in supporting the Syrian people to restore their communities.

As a result of this intervention’s activities, the targeted communities benefited from improved health services and received free-of-charge medicines, laboratory tests, and general health treatments from the seven PHCs supported under this intervention. Moreover, they benefited from the availability of clean potable water and purification units that were provided to approximately 2,000 households that helped eliminate the root causes of water-borne diseases prevalent in the area.

Additionally, the solid waste management and hygiene awareness components of this intervention contributed to noticeable improvements in the hygiene conditions in more than 770 households in the targeted communities. Furthermore, it has complemented the SRTF’s ongoing agriculture support to farmers in the same area contributed to helping the residents to rebuild their life after Daesh.

The SRTF’s Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, hailed this update and said, “As a result of this intervention, many Syrians now feel safe and more secure knowing that they can have easy access to health services for themselves and their family members. By improving the living conditions, the Syrians will be able to restart their lives after the liberation from Daesh and will contribute to increasing the stabilization in the area.”

