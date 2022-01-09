The SRTF’s First Aquaculture Intervention Announces its Successful Completion in Ar-Raqqa

Ar-Raqqa- Thursday 6, January 2022-The SRTF is pleased to announce the successful completion of its intervention: "Supporting Restoration of Aquaculture in Ar-Raqqa Governorate - Phase I" at a total budget of EURO 784.740. This intervention was designed to improve the livelihoods of host communities in seven selected locations by supporting the restoration of the Aquaculture in Ar-Raqqa governorate.

The intervention activities included the rehabilitation of seven fish farms, supply of small fish and fish feed, and provision of training and technical assistance to fish farmers to ensure the sustainability of their businesses. It also entailed the rehabilitation of a fish market consisting of 12 fish shops to enhance fish marketing and to provide residents with a sustainable source of fish at reasonable prices. Moreover, the intervention offered income generating opportunities to residents of the targeted communicates to improve their economic conditions through Cash-for-work (CfW) activities during the fishponds and fish market rehabilitation phase.

As a result, the livelihoods and the living conditions of 1,774 household members and their families have been substantially improved. Through the provided small fish, fish feed, and necessary fish breeding equipment, fish farmers, have reaped substantially increased fish yield in terms of quality and quantity. Fish production in the targeted areas was enhanced and the local economy was reinforced as a direct result of the support provided to fish farmers . Around188 unique beneficiaries - (68%) males & (32%) females - benefited from CfW activities. As for the training, around 156, of which 37% are females, benefited from 23 training workshops with topics that ranged included aquaculture and fisheries as well as Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Hygiene Promotion (due to COVID-19).

In interviews carried out with beneficiaries, all of them confirmed gaining new skills which would enable them to find job opportunities in the same field. Beneficiaries mentioned that because of this project they now have an improved feeling of stability, safety, and dignity, and improved knowledge. One beneficiary shared his impression on the training, stating: “My experience in using the oat improved as my main profession is fishing, and I also benefitted from some information about fish, such as the period during which fishing is prohibited, the reason for that is the incubation period, and how deep I have to connect the nets in order to preserve the young fish.”

