The SRTF Reveals its Accomplishments in 2020

Amman – Monday, March 15, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to announce its accomplishments for 2020. The unprecedented challenges that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated already dire living conditions in Syria throughout 2020. Despite the challenges, the SRTF was able to continue deliveries for its recovery projects and stabilization interventions, demonstrating the commitment and the resilience of the SRTF.

In 2020, approximately 1.36 million Syrians benefited from SRTF-funded projects and interventions under different sectors including food security, agriculture, health, electricity, shelter, and solid waste & rubble removal.

The SRTF received a total of EUR 28 million in additional contributions from donor countries, namely, the Kingdom of Denmark, Japan, and the Federal Republic of Germany, which reinforced support for the SRTF's accomplishments on the ground. The total contributions reached EUR 274.66 million, as of December 31st, 2020.

In addition, the SRTF approved 18 stabilization interventions and recovery projects with a total budget of EUR 46.3 million. This increased the total committed funds to approved projects to EUR 157.9 million, of which EUR 67.4 million is allocated to the Stabilization Programme. The approved projects and interventions were in the health, WASH, electricity, agriculture, food security, vocational training, and access to finance sectors.

In response to COVID-19, the SRTF responded with a number of health activities to support the health sector for a total budget of EUR 8 million to the benefit of around 550,000 people. The approved activities included the distribution of medications, PPE, and medical consumables, as well as COVID-19 preparedness packages to the health facilities, and the rehabilitation of and support to a number of health facilities in Northern Aleppo. Furthermore, the SRTF funded the rehabilitation of and provided equipment, medication, PPE, and consumables to specialized COVID-19 treatment hospitals and community isolation centers that included a total of 100 beds in Ar-Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor.

In response to the SRTF’s accomplishments over the course of the past year, the SRTF Director General, Eng. Hani Khabbaz, stated, **“***Despite the challenges that 2020 presented, the SRTF was able to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity. We are proud that we were able to alleviate the suffering of 1.36 million Syrians in 2020. As we move forward, we are determined to continue accomplishing tremendous results based on the lessons we learned in 2020.”*

For more information on the SRTF visit:

http://www.srtfund.org

Media outlets may contact:

communications@srtfund.org