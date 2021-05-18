The SRTF removes over 113,300 m3 of rubble in Northern Aleppo

Turkey – Monday, May 17, 2021 – The SRTF is pleased to report that additional progress has been made under project, “Rubble Removal in Eight Communities in Aleppo Governorate – Phase I”. A total of 113,383 m3 of rubble was removed from 40 sites around Northern Aleppo. Additionally, the implementing entity (IE) rehabilitated over 86,864 m2 of seven roads.

This project aims to remove rubble and accumulated debris from streets and residential neighborhoods. By removing the accumulated debris and rubble, residents will have access to safer homes, neighborhoods, and streets.

Worth EUR 3.5 million, this project is expected to impact 339,100 residents in four targeted communities in Northern Aleppo.

